Netizens impressed with KBS's VIP treatment of BTS

On September 10th KST, BTS made an appearance on KBS News9 in an exclusive interview.

What was done differently from other news broadcasts was that KBS live-streamed the entire process of the BTS members entering into the station.

KBS stated they wanted to show the live broadcast so that the fans will be able to see their artist live in action rather than a prerecorded video of the interview. Therefore, KBS live broadcasted on YouTube right from the moment BTS's cars made its way into the parking deck at KBS to the members each having their temperature measured.

Through the live broadcast, KBS showed the many staff members who were waiting to greet the boy group and showed each member entering the building after taking proper quarantine measures.

Many netizens were impressed with the broadcast following the quarantine guidelines as well as their treatment of BTS. The netizens were most impressed with the VIP Presidential-like treatment BTS received from the broadcast station similar.

Fans were glad to see the BTS member live but were also ecstatic to see them be treated in a VIP fashion with the news staff lining up to guide the group. The news anchor personally showed the BTS members to their waiting room as well.

Video of the live broadcast:

Netizens' Commented:

"It was fun watching this video. BTS deserves that kind of treatment even though I think the broadcast station overdid it a bit."

"BTS are superstars now so I guess they need to be treated that way. lol."



"I can't believe they used a drone to shoot the outside of the building lols. It's like some presidential event."



"I'm happy BTS is being treated that way. Finally."



"I liked watching this because I felt I was able to see them in person for some reason."



"This is a fresh new way of broadcasting."



"BTS is so cute. They still bow every time they enter into a building."



"Look at all the KBS staff waiting around to guide and help the members. lol."



"Wow, they live broadcasted the whole thing."

