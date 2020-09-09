BTS to appear on KBS ‘News 9’ to talk about recent success on Billboard charts

According to BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment, BTS will be appearing at KBS 1TV’s “News 9” studio to have a dialogue with main anchor Lee So Jung.

The episode will be airing on September 10. According to KBS, BTS will be talking about a variety of stories, ranging from their thoughts on topping Billboard Hot 100 for 2 weeks consecutively, to plans for their future activities.

Previously, BTS celebrate the history they have made as the first Korean artist to reach number 1 on Billboard’s main chart, “Hot 100”, with the release of their English single “Dynamite”. With the same song, BTS is also made the first Korean singer to top Billboard 200.

Among the songs that has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, there are only 42 songs that debuted at number 1, and only 20 songs have retained their title at the top for 2 consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, BTS continues their international promotions for “Dynamite”, performing at NBC TODAY’s Citi Music Series, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and iHeartRadio Music Festival.