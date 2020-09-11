33

5

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jeon So Mi shows off her mature look with her sexy-charismatic gaze

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi (19), the former youngest member of the girl group IOI, has grown up and now shows off her mature beauty.

On September 11th KST, So Mi posted a photo on her social media account and updated her fans. The photo showed Jeon So Mi's beauty with her golden wavy hair.

She gazes into the camera with an alluring and charismatic gaze as she makes the hearts of her fans flutter through her charms.

View this post on Instagram

🌞🌼💫✨🧀

A post shared by 전소미 (@somsomi0309) on

Jeon So Mi's porcelain skin and doll-like facial features caught the eyes of netizens. She gave off the vibe of a protagonist of a high-teen movie.

The netizens who saw the photos commented, "She looks like a barbie doll, She's so pretty.", "She's getting prettier every day", and "She's become more mature."

  1. Jeon So Mi
4 1,144 Share 87% Upvoted

0

staretitties-1,263 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-2

koreanlives-957 pts 58 minutes ago 1
58 minutes ago

So was that last song she put out a hit or not?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND