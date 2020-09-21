Netizens can't get over how cute Psy and BTS's V are in recent photos of the two world stars

Many BTS fans know that V has been a long time fan of Psy.

V has been expressing his admiration for Psy in various shows and broadcasts. In an episode of MBig TV's 'Celebrity Bromance', V listened to Psy's song and even stated he wanted to be a singer that is like Psy. When Psy won first place on 'SBS Inkigayo' with the song "Daddy", V was able to sing along the song and even dance to the choreography with Psy.

As much as V is a huge fan of Psy, many fans were ecstatic to see two photos of V hugging it out with his role model in recent photos that were uploaded on Psy's Instagram.

Fans could not get over how cute V and Psy were in the photos.

What was also amusing to fans were V's tendencies to be close with many celebrities with the last name Park.

The most well-known close friends of V are actor Park Seo Joon, Park Hyungsik, Park Bo Gum, and of course, Park Jimin from BTS.

Psy was added to this list of celebrities who are close to V with the last name Park for his real name is Park Jae Sang.

Therefore, many netizens and fans are commenting, "V is collecting Parks.", "Another Park was added to V's list of close friends.", and "So cute. V found another Park for his collection."





Also, other netizens were excited to see the two Korean artists who were on the top five rankings of the Billboard charts with Psy making the Billboard charts at number 2 back in 2012 with "Gangnam Style".

Netizens' Commented:



"Aww, This is so cute."

"V is collecting Parks. lol. Psy's real name is Park Jae Sung."

"So cute to see V hugging his role model."

"Billboards top two ranks meet. Awesome."

"LOL, V has so many close celebrities with last name Park."

"Looks like father and son. LOL."

