IZ*ONE's Yena sends a food truck for EVERGLOW's comeback showcase and fans are loving their close friendship

On September 21 KST, EVERGLOW successfully released the 80s electro-pop title track "LA DI DA" from their 2nd mini-album '-77.82X-78.29'.

They held a media showcase for their comeback as they showed off the powerful performance of their title track for the first time. Many fans were ecstatic to see the charisma of the girl group and loved their new concept.

However, this wasn't the only thing the fans loved.

On this day, IZ*ONE's Yena had shown off her strong friendship with the EVERGLOW members as she sent them a food truck for their showcase. On the food truck, there was a banner that had the phrase, "Yena cheers for EVERGLOW's 'LA DI DA'." The food truck also featured EVERGLOW's music video as well as various photos of the girl group.





The members of EVERGLOW also thanked Yena and took a group photo in front of the food truck as a commemoration.

Previously, Yena and EVERGLOW are known to have a deep friendship and many fans loved the friendship that the members of the two groups showed. The fans also shared this exciting and warm event through social media such as Twitter.



EVERGLOW TOOK A PHOTO WITH YENA'S FOODTRUCK YALL 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wRzZFIYTIU — aerin (@EYESONIZ0NE) September 21, 2020

YENA SENT EVERGLOW A FOODTRUCK YES YENA BEST GIRL pic.twitter.com/H5hE3s4K7c — JO YURI OST (@yujinakgae) September 21, 2020