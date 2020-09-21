Fans are super excited about the huge comebacks and competition in October

Many fans of Kpop are excited for the coming month of October as many artists are making their comeback!

October is the month that represents the season of Autumn. As the season changes, many Kpop singers are preparing to make a comeback. This year, there is a line up packed full with various popular artists such as NCT, Seventeen, and more. Fans have been expressing their excitement through online communities as they await these artists' comebacks.

So without further ado, here is the list of artists making their comeback in October.

Akdong Musician (AKMU)

NCT

Seventeen

MONSTA X

BLACKPINK

TWICE

B1A4

Davichi

TXT

Mino

Golden Child

Pentagon

CL

LOONA