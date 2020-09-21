21

2

News
Posted by haydn-an 2 hours ago

Fans are super excited about the huge comebacks and competition in October

Many fans of Kpop are excited for the coming month of October as many artists are making their comeback! 

October is the month that represents the season of Autumn. As the season changes, many Kpop singers are preparing to make a comeback. This year, there is a line up packed full with various popular artists such as NCT, Seventeen, and more. Fans have been expressing their excitement through online communities as they await these artists' comebacks.

So without further ado, here is the list of artists making their comeback in October.

  1. Akdong Musician (AKMU)
  2. B1A4
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. Davichi
  5. Golden Child
  6. LOONA
  7. MONSTA X
  8. NCT
  9. Pentagon
  10. Seventeen
  11. TWICE
  12. TXT
  13. Song Min Ho (Mino)
  14. CL
jenna290 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

I can’t wait for nct2020!!!!



3

81024,927 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wait what, Song Mino? I know YG made promises but is it really confirmed now?



