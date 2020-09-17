Jun Hyun Moo's girlfriend Lee Hye Sung signing on with his label SM C&C

According to media outlet reports on September 18, former KBS announcer Lee Hye Sung is likely to sign on with SM C&C, also home to her boyfriend Jun Hyun Moo!

Back in May of this year, Lee Hye Sung announced her departure from KBS after a minor controversy surrounding failure to properly document paid vacations. Afterward, the announcer met up with various entertainment agencies and ultimately decided on SM C&C, not only home to Jun Hyun Moo but also Kang Ho Dong, Shin Dong Yup, Lee Soo Geun, Kim Byung Man, Defconn, etc.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung went public with their relationship back in November of 2019. The couple initially garnered attention for their significant age gap, as Lee Hye Sung is 15-years younger than Jun Hyun Moo.