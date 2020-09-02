Yoo Jae Suk recruits Kwanghee as Refund Sisters manager in 'Hangout with Yoo' still cuts

Kwanghee reacted to Yoo Jae Suk's offer to manage the project girl group Refund Sisters in new still cuts from 'Hangout with Yoo'.



Viewers of the show know producer Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) has had a difficult time finding someone willing to manage Jessi, Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, and it looks like he's finally trying to recruit Kwanghee as a possible manager.



On September 2, 'Hangout with Yoo' revealed the still cuts on Instagram below, and the ZE:A member looks taken aback and then a bit angry as he points a finger and yells. In the meantime, Jimmy Yoo seems to be laughing at the whole situation. The caption to the still cuts states, "There was a smile. Then it was gone."



Do you think Kwanghee would make a good manager for the Refund Sisters?

