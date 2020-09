HA:TFELT has uploaded the album cover for her new single.

On September 8 KST, HA:TFELT has revealed the album cover for "La Luna", her upcoming single with an ethereal concept. The song will be a part of Amoeba Culture's 15th anniversary project album, 'Then To Now'. In continuing with the surreal look, HA:TFELT's album cover dazzles viewers with retro-inspired aesthetics.

The single will drop on September 10 at 6 PM KST.