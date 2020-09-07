3

Heechul reacts hilariously to Jessi's comment that she almost became an SM idol

Heechul reacted to the thought that Jessi almost became his label mate.

Recently on Jessi's 'Show-terview', Super Junior's Heechul appeared as a guest and answered questions about working as an idol. As the two are known to be very close, they did not shy away from discussing their past memories together. Suddenly, Jessi reminded Heechul that long ago she almost joined SM Entertainment as a female idol trainee.

"Oppa, do you remember? I used to want to join SM," said Jessi.

But Heechul, immediately reacted with a curse, "Wow, sh**!", along with the subtitles: 'Shocked after imagining it'.

Jessi responded back, adding: "Maybe like CSJH (The Grace) or Girls' Generation.

And Heechul's reaction did not stop there, as he repeated: "No, no, no, no, no!"

Hearing this violent reaction, Jessi hilariously expressed, "Wow, he's really looking down upon me".

Heechul, wanting to make it up with an explanation, mentioned that it is because she has a very "strong image". 

When Jessi asked Heechul, "So, what's the conclusion?", the Super Junior member concluded: "It's because right now you're such a beauty."

The two laughed it off and continued their sibling-like interaction, with Jessi asking more questions to the idol such as his preferred hair style. Check out the full video below!

 

Jessi and Heechul training at the same time would have led to the building being burned down. 🤣

