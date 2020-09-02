ATEEZ demonstrate their synchronization in 'THANXX' dance practice

ATEEZ has revealed the dance practice video for "THANXX".

A strong hip-hop number, "THANXX" was one of the options presented to fans as a potential title song. Recently, ATEEZ have been treating audiences with live performances of "THANXX", as well as other tracks from the album. Once again, this dance practice shows the boys well-synchronized, donning the same outfits and perfecting the choreography.

Do you like the performance for this song? Check out the dance practice for "Inception" if you missed it!