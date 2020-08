Golden Child have released a refreshing new teaser poster for their upcoming 'Ontact Concert', 'NOW'!

In this teaser poster, all of the Golden Child members rock matching denim-on-denim styles, making fans swoon with their youthful visuals. Golden Child's first ever online live concert 'NOW' is set to take place this September 13 at 3 PM KST, airing via seezn and Olleh TV in Korea and via MyMusicTaste overseas.

Will you be tuning in?