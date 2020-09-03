Netizens surprised by some of the legendary boy groups that had worldwide popularity but never achieved number 1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100'

In light of BTS's recent achievement in hitting number 1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100', a netizen posted on an online community a list of world-wide popular boy groups throughout the years.

The netizen listed these boy groups along with their songs that have hit number 1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100' list. Many netizens were surprised to see the number of legendary boy groups that did not achieve this milestone in their careers since these boy groups were world-wide famous.

So without further ado, here are some of the boy groups who were popular and known worldwide.

New Kids on the Block

Number 1 on Billboard: 3 songs

"I'll Be Loving You (Forever)" (1988)

"Hangin' Tough" (1988)

"Step by Step" (1990)



Take That

Number 1 on Billboard: None

Peaked at number 7 with "Back For Good" (1995)









Backstreet Boys



Number 1 on Billboard: None

Peaked at number 2 with "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)" (1997)



West Life

Number 1 on Billboard: None

Peaked at number 20 with "Swear It Again" (2000)



N'Sync

Number 1 on Billboard: 1 song

"It's Gonna Be Me" (2000)





Jonas Brothers

Number 1 on Billboard: 1 song

"Sucker" (2019)



One Direction

Number 1 on Billboard: None

Peaked at number 4 with "What Makes You Beautiful" (2012)



BTS

Number 1 on Billboard: 1 song

"Dynamite" (2020)



After seeing the number of boy groups that had worldwide popularity but did not receive number 1 on Billboard's 'HOT 100', many netizens could not hide their surprise.

Netizens' Commented:

"Wow, I'm surprised that Backstreet Boys, West Life, and even One Direction didn't get number 1."

"Now I can kind of understand why a lot of people are making a big deal about BTS getting number 1 on the billboards."



"I didn't know One Direction didn't get number 1 on the single's chart 'HOT 100'. that's a big surprise."



"When One Direction came out with 'What makes you beautiful' really shook the whole world. Thought they would get number 1 with that song."



"I'm really surprised, I through Backstreet Boys would have gotten number 1 with 'I want it that way'."



"This is an interesting post."



"Well, all these bands have a lot of songs that are recognized by the public regardless of getting number 1 or not."

