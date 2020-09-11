Former EXO member Tao's father passes away at age 52

Former EXO member Tao's father has passed away.



On September 11, reports revealed Tao's father had passed away at the age of 52. His label L.TAO Entertainment stated, "L.TAO Entertainment delivers the unfortunate news that Director Huang Zhong Dong has passed on the 11th of September at 52 years of age."



It was announced he passed due to illness on Chinese social media platform Weibo, but no details were revealed. The label continued, "Even while he was struggling with illness, he remained encouraging of all his friends and family, and he tried his best to continue his duties, positively moving forward. We are in pain over his passing."



Condolences to Tao and his family.





