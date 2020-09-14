Former BESTie member Dahye drops teaser schedule for solo debut 'Poison'

BESTie's Dahye is stepping out as a soloist!

On September 14 KST, the idol revealed a teaser schedule counting down the release of her debut single "Poison," a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single. The image features Dahye's torso in a wedding dress and long silk gloves, holding a bouquet of richly red flowers. According to the schedule, she will be dropping concept photos for the debut on September 16 - 19 and September 21.

Meanwhile, "Poison" is set for release on September 25.

Check out the schedule below!