2

2

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Former BESTie member Dahye drops teaser schedule for solo debut 'Poison'

AKP STAFF

BESTie's Dahye is stepping out as a soloist!

On September 14 KST, the idol revealed a teaser schedule counting down the release of her debut single "Poison," a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single. The image features Dahye's torso in a wedding dress and long silk gloves, holding a bouquet of richly red flowers. According to the schedule, she will be dropping concept photos for the debut on September 16 - 19 and September 21. 

Meanwhile, "Poison" is set for release on September 25.

Check out the schedule below!

  1. Dahye
0 311 Share 50% Upvoted
CL
CL spits fire in 'Post Up' MV
7 hours ago   16   3,999
DIA, Jung Chae Yeon, Jooeun, Ki Hee Hyun, Eunice, Yebin, Somyi, Eunchae
DIA celebrate their 5th Anniversary!!
16 minutes ago   0   79
CL
CL spits fire in 'Post Up' MV
7 hours ago   16   3,999

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND