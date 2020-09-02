42

BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez transform in animated 'ZEPETO' version of 'Ice Cream' performance MV

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have revealed an animated performance music video for "Ice Cream"!

The 'ZEPETO' performance MV features animated avatar versions of the BLACKPINK members and Selena Gomez as they go over the "Ice Cream" choreography. According to YG Entertainmentthe title "Ice Cream" was chosen to prove that although the girls may look cold on the outside, they are actually sweet on the inside.

Watch BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez' 'ZEPETO' performance video above and their original "Ice Cream" MV here if you missed it!

pink_oracle 1 day ago
1 day ago

Huh, some choreography actually makes the song seem like it has structure. Are BlackPink actually going to do any live performances of this single?

aliyyy 1 day ago
1 day ago

Sorry but it’s way too cute. It made me kinda enjoy the song more. Maybe one day they’ll all dance together.

