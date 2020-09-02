BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez transform in animated 'ZEPETO' version of 'Ice Cream' performance MV

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have revealed an animated performance music video for "Ice Cream"!



The 'ZEPETO' performance MV features animated avatar versions of the BLACKPINK members and Selena Gomez as they go over the "Ice Cream" choreography. According to YG Entertainment, the title "Ice Cream" was chosen to prove that although the girls may look cold on the outside, they are actually sweet on the inside.



Watch BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez' 'ZEPETO' performance video above and their original "Ice Cream" MV here if you missed it!