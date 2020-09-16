Fans excitedly wait for BTS V's mixtape as he reveals another song on 'In The Soop BTS Version'

The BTS members are known to show their musical talents as they take part in producing and writing lyrics to their songs. All the members each have released a song or even a full mixtape of their work.

Recently, many BTS fans anticipate a new mixtape released by member V.

V had previously revealed that he was working on his mixtape and revealed a snippet of the first song late at night through a tweet. Although he deleted the tweet the next day, it was enough time for fans to have a listen on the soft Jazz beat.

Fans became excited when V revealed the second untitled track in the first episode of 'In The Soop - BTS Version'. While the members were all driving to the vacation home, V played a song from his phone.

In episode five, V spoke more about his soon coming mixtape making fans more ecstatic. In the episode, V revealed that he isn't sure when the mixtape will be released but he wants to show his fans the type of music he likes. On the other hand, V stated that he worries that his fans might think he expects a result out of the mixtape.

J-Hope comforted him and told V to continue to do what he likes and just show his fans for what it is.

Also in the episode, V revealed the third untitled track that he was working on. As many fans tuned in the recent episode and heard the snippet of V's song, they became excited and shared the excitement on social media such as Twitter.

Some fans have even written up the lyrics to V's untitled tracks that have been released so far and wait for his mixtape. Hopefully, V's mixtape releases soon!

