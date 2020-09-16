FANATICS's label releases official apology after inappropriate 'V Live' raises sexual harassment & violence concerns

On September 16, girl group FANATICS's label F-ENT released an official statement of apology for a recent 'V Live' controversy.

Earlier, netizens raised concerns of sexual harassment and violence after a recent 'V Live' broadcast featuring the FANATICS members. At first, the broadcast began as a close-up of the members' faces, as the girls read viewers' comments and communicated with fans. Later on, the camera was then moved back to show full profiles of the members.

The problematic segment followed when one staff member attempted to hand some of the FANATICS members blankets and jackets to cover their legs, as they were wearing shorts or skirts. However, a male voice protested in the background by saying, "Why are you trying to cover them up? We're trying to show their legs." Startled, some of the members handed their jackets back to other staff outside of the frame. Netizens then further claimed that prominent sounds resembling slapping could be heard in the background, about two times.

In response, F-ENT stated,



"We would like to first apologize to the FANATICS members and fans, after we realized the severity of the situation which occurred during FANATICS's 'V Live' broadcast back on September 7 involving a staff member's inappropriate comment.

We would like to address that regardless of any reasoning, this staff member's comment during the live broadcast was heavily inappropriate, and we will be taking punitive measures regarding the person responsible.

F-ENT will take extra care so that such an issue does not happen again in the future.

Once again, we apologize to fans of FANATICS, and promise to do our best to protect our artists. Thank you."

