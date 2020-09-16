7

0

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

KNK rock stylish uniforms in 'Ride' comeback MV

AKP STAFF

KNK have pre-released the full MV for their comeback title track, "Ride"!

For this comeback, the KNK members complete a stylish and chic transformation into serious men in uniforms, rocking all-white and all-black suits. The concept fits in perfectly with KNK's upcoming 3rd mini album 'KNK Airline', which will be out both on/offline on September 18 at 12 AM KST. 

Meanwhile, KNK's latest title track "Ride" is an upbeat dance pop genre, with confident lyrics promising to light a fire in listeners' hearts. Watch the full MV for KNK's "Ride" above, and make sure to also catch the boys' first comeback stage on the September 17 broadcast of 'M! Countdown'!

quark1239510,656 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I really liked it. I hope this comeback does well for them. I'm so proud of them for having an actual budget this time. 😭 The song was really good and I love that they're still just tossing Heejun around in the choreo. 😁 I'm looking forward to the live stage so I can see the full choreo. Also can we talk about how amazing Heejun looks?? I mean dang boy let me live.

xx-jenn-xx4,780 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

Men in uniforms...never disappoint but Seoham...Yes sir....this song was really good and the dancing and plus men in uniforms

(Jessica H.o.) Jessi, Hwa Sa, Hyolyn, Jamie (Park Ji Min)
Idols Who Helped Improve The Female Body Image
