KNK rock stylish uniforms in 'Ride' comeback MV

KNK have pre-released the full MV for their comeback title track, "Ride"!

For this comeback, the KNK members complete a stylish and chic transformation into serious men in uniforms, rocking all-white and all-black suits. The concept fits in perfectly with KNK's upcoming 3rd mini album 'KNK Airline', which will be out both on/offline on September 18 at 12 AM KST.

Meanwhile, KNK's latest title track "Ride" is an upbeat dance pop genre, with confident lyrics promising to light a fire in listeners' hearts. Watch the full MV for KNK's "Ride" above, and make sure to also catch the boys' first comeback stage on the September 17 broadcast of 'M! Countdown'!