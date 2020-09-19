DAY6's Jae and Seori revealed their animated music video teaser for their collaboration track "It Just Is".
The MV teaser features two drawn hands as they intertwine and fall apart along with a preview of the song itself. "It Just Is" is set to drop on September 23 KST.
What do you think of Jae x Seori's teaser below?
DAY6's Jae x Seori reveal animated MV teaser for 'It Just Is'
