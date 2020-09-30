Dawn reveals teaser poster for new track 'Still' feat. Crush

Dawn has revealed a teaser poster for his new track "Still" featuring Crush.
The teaser below features Crush in pink and Dawn in blue with the title "Still" across the middle. It's the second track that was revealed following his title song "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.
Dawn's upcoming solo mini album is set to drop on October 9 KST.
