Dawn reveals teaser poster for new track 'Still' feat. Crush

AKP STAFF

Dawn has revealed a teaser poster for his new track "Still" featuring Crush.

The teaser below features Crush in pink and Dawn in blue with the title "Still" across the middle. It's the second track that was revealed following his title song "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.

Dawn's upcoming solo mini album is set to drop on October 9 KST. 

Violetta1234
1 day ago

I wanted him to feature either Crush or Jessi and he's doing both. Really starting to look forward to this mini album.

