Dawn takes a night walk in teaser videos for 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' feat. Jessi

Dawn has revealed his commentary teaser videos for "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.



In his latest teaser, Dawn walks through the city at night, opening up about the stress he felt over his upcoming mini album. "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi marks Dawn's first track under P Nation since "Money" in November of last year, and it's dropping on October 9 KST.



Are you excited for Dawn's comeback?

