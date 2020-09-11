Sleepy responds to TS Entertainment's lawsuit against him for defamation

Sleepy responded to TS Entertainment's lawsuit against him for defamation.



On September 11, TS Entertainment announced, "TS Entertainment filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on the 10th against Sleepy on the charges of violation of the Information and Communications Network Act (defamation of character) and defamation by publication."



The label further stated Sleepy had defamed TS Entertainment when he alleged he had struggled with money under the label and that he had not properly received compensation. They also stated he had embezzled profits from entertainment activities and advertising.



In response, Sleepy wrote to fans on Instagram, saying, "I read about his through an article a while ago, and these are things that can be sorted out if you speak to the landlords of my previous dormitory. I think repeating these arguments will only cause discomfort to people. There are many things I want to say, but I'll try to decide what's going on in the future through legal means. I'm sorry to cause concern once again."