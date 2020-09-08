New teaser for MBC documentary 'Why Did You Find Sulli Uncomfortable?' highlights the late Sulli's family situation, past controversies, & more

MBC's 'DocuPlex' has released a new teaser for the late f(x) member/actress Sulli's upcoming documentary, 'Why Did You Find Sulli Uncomfortable?'.

Expected to air this September 10 at 10:50 PM KST, 'Why Did You Find Sulli Uncomfortable?' looks back on Sulli's entire career as an entertainer and public figure, starting with her debut in 2005 at the age of 12. The late Sulli's mother opens up about raising three children as a single parent, her decision to give Sulli acting lessons, and about Sulli's childhood. After Sulli's debut as a child actress, the documentary highlights key moments in Sulli's career including her debut as a member of f(x), her past controversies, contents of the late star's diary, as well as recollections of the star from her close family and acquaintances.





Check out the latest teaser for MBC's 'DocuPlex - Why Did You Find Sulli Uncomfortable' above.