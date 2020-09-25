BTS & BLACKPINK top K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for September

On September 26, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop idol groups for this month, based on big data analysis.

Through an analysis of big data in areas including consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity, the Institute concluded that the top K-Pop idol group in terms of brand value this month was BTS, with a total of 19,856,947 points. In addition to the global success of their English language single "Dynamite", BTS have been greeting fans through their JTBC reality series, 'In The SOOP'.

The ladies of BLACKPINK followed behind in 2nd place with a total of 13,138,816 points, in light of their back to back pre-releases "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream". Girl group Oh My Girl took up 3rd place with a total of 3,628,647 points, and EXO came in 4th place this month with 3,244,060 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Lovelyz, (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO, Seventeen, Red Velvet, and IZ*ONE. Check out the Institute's full analysis results below!