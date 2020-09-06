Boys Da Capo (BDC) keep up their 'Belief' as they release comeback schedule with first mini-album

Brand New Music's rookie group Boys Da Capo (BDC) has dropped a comeback schedule for their first comeback since debut with their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief'.

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan, Boys Da Capo debuted back in October of 2019 with their self-titled 1st single album, 'Boys Da Capo'. According to the schedule, concept photos will drop on the 8th, 9th, and 10th, the cover artwork on the 11th, concept trailers on the 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th, a tracklist on the 18th, MV teaser on the 19th and 22nd, a choreography trailer on the 20th, an official preview on the 21st, and finally the full release on the 23rd.

