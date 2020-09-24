FNC Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group P1Harmony announces launch of their official 'Weverse'

FNC Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group P1Harmony will be launching their very own 'Weverse' soon!

Developed by Big Hit Entertainment and beNX, 'Weverse' is a global K-Pop fan community where artists can communicate with their fans directly as community participants. Other features also include the official 'Weverse Shop', video streaming services, etc.

Other artists communicating with fans through 'Weverse' include BTS, Seventeen, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, GFriend, and NU'EST.

Will you be joining P1Harmony's 'Weverse' when it launches on October 5?