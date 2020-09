Oh My Girl's Seunghee is the adorable new spokesperson for 'McDonalds Korea's new cajun McChicken campaign!

In her latest set of CFs, Seunghee uses her quirky and squishy charms to ask everyone to try the cajun McChicken sandwich. Do you think Seunghee was a great choice as the spokesperson?

Watch her two different versions of new CF, above and below!