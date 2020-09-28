Ailee confirms October comeback date

Ailee is coming back in October.

Her label confirmed, "Ailee is coming back on October 6th. She'll be taking over the public's hearts with a ballad song that fits the autumn night."

It's been 10 months since her previous single 'Sweater', and she's planning to bring something completely different this time around. Ailee is usually well-loved for her emotional, powerful vocals, and it'll be interesting to see what she has up her sleeve this time.

Stay tune for more on Ailee's comeback.