Actress Kim Ha Neul to feature as guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

Actress Kim Ha Neul is set to feature as a guest on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On September 5, Kim Ha Neul teased her upcoming appearance on the variety show on Instagram, saying, "Tonight at 9PM on JTBC. Let's meet on 'Knowing Brothers'. Please look on me kindly." The released photos show the actress in front of the waiting room in a school uniform for the show's classroom concept.



She'll be guesting on 'Knowing Brothers' alongside Yoon Sang Hyun and Lee Do Hyun.



Take a look at Kim Ha Neul's photos below.



