Kim Jong Min says he feels awkward around Lee Hyori?

Kim Jong Min revealed he feels awkward around Lee Hyori.



On the September 5th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Jimmy Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk) interviewed Kim Jong Min to be a manager of the Refund Sisters. Kim Jong Min laughed as he asked, "Why would I?" On his weaknesses, he revealed, "I think I don't understand well. I think I'm not focused either. I can't understand because I can't concentrate after listening a little bit."



Kim Jong Min added, "I feel awkward with Lee Hyori. We're the same age, but one day she suddenly started talking to me casually. We did talk informally, but then she suddenly started talking to me formally."



When Jimmy Yoo asked if he would ignore Lee Hyori if he happened to see her, Kim Jong Min expressed, "I think I'd just pass her by." As for if she greeted him, he said, "If she did, I would greet her back."



Do you think Kim Jong Min would make a good manager for the Refund Sisters members Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa?

