Actor Choi Jin Hyuk praised for his passionate character portrayal, eating raw intestines for his role in 'Zombie Detective'

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk is receiving praise from viewers as well as from the producers and staff members of his new KBS2 drama 'Zombie Detective' for his passionate character portrayal!

In 'Zombie Detective', Choi Jin Hyuk plays the role of a comical zombie who wants to become human, "fixing" his slow walk, his slurred speech, and sickly skin to fit in among the humans. On a recent episode of 'Zombie Detective' aired this week, Choi Jin Hyuk particularly garnered attention for a scene where he secretively ate raw cow intestines!

After this scene went viral, Choi Jin Hyuk recalled his experience with the filming, saying, "It was my first time ever eating raw intestines. I wanted to make it seem real, so I just shut my eyes tight and ate it." A representative from Choi Jin Hyuk's side also added on, "He had a hard time afterward because it was even more pungent than expected, but he just focussed on the scene knowing that it would be more difficult to make an NG."

The head producers of 'Zombie Detective' also had nothing but praise for Choi Jin Hyuk's passionate attitude, as they commented, "I don't know how much of that he swallowed, but he really put himself through it, tearing the intestines with his teeth." A fellow producer shared, "I also touched the intestines used for the filming, and it was much more slippery and pungent than I imagined. Choi Jin Hyuk really endured a trial. Everyone showered him with applause for the feat. As soon as the scene started, he literally turned into another person and started acting. He is doing a fantastic job of constructing this character."



Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Zombie Detective' airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 PM KST.