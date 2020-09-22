A K-pop fan gets trolled by her family when she asks for a Korea-themed birthday party

Recently, netizens found hilarious photos of a Kpop fan being trolled by her family and shared it on an online community.

The girl in the photo asked her family for a Korea themed birthday party since she was a huge fan of Kpop. Instead of getting her dream, which was a South Korea themed party, the young girl was surprised with a North-Korea themed party.

Many netizens found the girl's facial expression and her father's facial expression hilarious - while her father seemed happy for the event, the girl seemed she was just done with the situation.

Luckily, this was just all a big prank planned by her brother and the girl was later given her real birthday cake with a BTS theme.

Netizens' Commented:

"OMG, look at the dad's face and the girl's face. lol."

"This is hilarious, their family got the wrong Korea. lol."



"The daughter looks so done with the situation."



"The family is hilarious. They made fun of their daughter like that."



"At least the girl got her BTS birthday cake later."

