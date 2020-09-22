[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] YooA - 'Bon Voyage'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]





Track List:

1. Bon voyage

2. Far

3. Diver

4. Abracadabra

5. End of Story

OH MY GIRL's YooA has officially made her debut as a promoting soloist! Despite her statements about being hesitant to promote as a soloist, this well-rounded K-Pop idol has come back with a fairie-themed concept and brand new EP entitled, Bon Voyage. YooA is a super-strong performer and has great all-rounder strength, so you shouldn't be surprised that I'm reporting that Bon Voyage is one of my favorite solo female releases of the year.



YooA begins her album with her title track, "Bon Voyage". The song reminds me of Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)" or something out of the Lion King soundtrack (but in a good way!). The song has that sort of anthem-like progression but does so without borrowing the same soundscape that seems to be dominating the charts. I rather enjoyed the percussion-heavy and rhythmic nature of this title, but my favorite track off the release is the b-side song, "Abracadabra".



YooA did make the choice to promote both songs, and I'm glad she chose "Abracadabra" as the other song to promote. The timbre in her voice is so unique and the song itself has such a fresh sound that works as a calculated risk. I think "Abracadabra" is the must-listen on this EP. Otherwise, track 3, "Diver" comes in at a close second with an insanely funky 1980s retro feel, but a little bit of guitar to offset that funkiness and create some edginess.

"Far" has a bouncy pop song with trap influence that has a hook that once again is perfection for YooA's vocals and "End of Story" is the token ballad song. I honestly could have gone without the "End of Story" as a song on this particular release, but I think thematically, it does tie everything up with a bow nicely.





MV REVIEW

YooA embodied a fairy in her video for "Bon Voyage". She resembles a woodland fairy throughout her music video as she prances through different cinematic nature landscapes. From sunflower fields to the middle of the forest, YooA delivers a stunning and enthralling visual experience in her performance.

I felt that all the CGI used to create effects like the butterflies that flew around her or her wings were extremely well-done and did not feel like an afterthought at all as they tend to do in other videos. It's refreshing to watch an MV where the girl idols aren't exploited into being 'cute' or 'sexy'- YooA is artistic, creative, neutral, and beautiful all in one go.

SCORE:

MV Relevance…..9

MV Production…..10

MV Concept……..9

MV Score: 9.3





Album Production…...9

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...8

Album Score: 8.3





Overall: 8.8