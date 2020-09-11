Handsome Korean athletes who could pass off as idols

While demonstrating outstanding talent in singing, rapping, or dancing is incredibly important for becoming an idol, many current idols also have equally impressive looks.

While they may not be able to perform like K-Pop idols, here are some talented Korean athletes who could totally pass off as one with their handsome visuals.

Lim Sung Jin

Lim Sung Jin is a volleyball player who currently plays for Sungkyunkwan University. He was chosen as one of the Top 3 wing spikers.

Yoo Yoon Sik

Yoo Yoon Sik is a volleyball player who currently plays for Daejeon Samsung Bluefangs.

Jung Seung Won

Jung Seung Won is a football midfielder who plays for Daegu FC. He is a member of the K League 1, the men’s top professional football division.

Cho Yu Min

Cho Yu Min is another Korean football midfielder known for both his talent and looks. He currently plays for Suwon FC.

Lee Dae Hoon

Lee Dae Hoon is a taekwondo athlete who won a bronze medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics and a silver medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Kim Da Gyeom

Kim Da Gyeom is a short track athlete who is part of the South Korean national team. He most recently won the bronze medal at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships 2020 for speed skating.

Park Sung Hoon

While he is already on his way to becoming an idol, Park Sung Hoon is a talented figure skater who has won multiple competitions.