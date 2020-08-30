1

YooA is a fierce child of the night in 'Bon Voyage' teaser images

Oh My Girl's YooA has unveiled more teaser images for her solo debut.

Oh My Girl dropped a handful of YooA's debut teaser images, in which the female idol looks extremely fierce. In the images, YooA is a fierce forest child and brings out the second, fierce concept for her album titled 'Bon Voyage'. The original Korean title for the mini album is "child of the forest", which YooA symbolizes in the images.

Are you excited for YooA's solo debut? Look out for more teasers until the full drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST!

