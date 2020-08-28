X1 holds a private debut anniversary party at Swing Entertainment's office building

It has been reported that X1 held a quiet debut anniversary party.

On August 28 KST, 'Sports TV News' reported that former X1 member gathered round at the office building of Swing Entertainment located in Yongsan. In addition to leader Han Seung Woo, former members Cho Seung Yeon, Kim Woo Seok, Lee Han Kyul, Cha Jun Ho, Son Dong Pyo, Kang Min Hee, Lee Eun Sang, Song Hyung Joon, and Nam Do Hyun all made it to the private event.

Unfortunately, Kim Yo Han could not attend due to his schedules related to his solo promotions with "No More".

It has been noted that this is the first time since the group's disbandment that the members have regrouped in a single setting. Reports say that the members had long conversations during the anniversary party.

