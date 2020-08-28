3

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

X1 holds a private debut anniversary party at Swing Entertainment's office building

AKP STAFF

It has been reported that X1 held a quiet debut anniversary party.

On August 28 KST, 'Sports TV News' reported that former X1 member gathered round at the office building of Swing Entertainment located in Yongsan. In addition to leader Han Seung Woo, former members Cho Seung Yeon, Kim Woo Seok, Lee Han Kyul, Cha Jun Ho, Son Dong Pyo, Kang Min Hee, Lee Eun Sang, Song Hyung Joon, and Nam Do Hyun all made it to the private event. 

Unfortunately, Kim Yo Han could not attend due to his schedules related to his solo promotions with "No More". 

It has been noted that this is the first time since the group's disbandment that the members have regrouped in a single setting. Reports say that the members had long conversations during the anniversary party.

Do you miss 'Produce X 101' and the debut promotions of X1?

  1. X1
1 1,941 Share 50% Upvoted

0

sundeep24131 pt 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

So happy for them - after all these times they were at least able to come together and just have fun.

Share
Suzy
Suzy rocks denim looks for 'Guess'
18 hours ago   0   2,722

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND