EXO's Kai says people greet him differently after watching his legendary 'Knowing Brothers' word guessing game

EXO's Kai will talk about his life after 'Knowing Brothers' on 'Knowing Brothers'.

On August 28 KST, JTBC gave viewers a preview report on SuperM's appearance in the program's upcoming episode. According to the reports, Kai has relayed a particularly hilarious episode related to his last guest appearance on the program.

"My opinions towards variety programs totally changed," said Kai. "Now, whenever people greet me, they say: 'Hi, I saw your panties well'."

During Kai's last appearance with EXO, he left a memorable impression when playing the game 'Screaming In Silence'. When reading Baekhyun's lips, Kai kept misreading the phrase "two words (syllables) inside the padding jacket" for "two words (syllables) inside the panties"!

The legendary clip from JTBC Entertainment's official YouTube channel currently has over 22 million views.



Make sure to tune into SuperM's appearance on 'Knowing Brothers' this Saturday on August 29 KST!










