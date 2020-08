Jessi has dropped her music video teaser for "Numb"!



In the MV teaser, Jessi lays in a tub surrounded by soju bottles, sings in a wooden cage, and rests on clouds. "Numb" is a track from the rapper's third mini album 'NUNA', which featured "NUNU NANA" as the title song.



Watch Jessi's "Numb" MV teaser above! "Numb" drops on August 14 KST.