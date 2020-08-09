The 22nd Bucheon International Animation Festival appoint April’s Naeun as goodwill ambassador

April’s Naeun has been selected as the 22nd Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF2020)’s goodwill ambassador.



Naeun will start her activities as the festival’s ambassador with the upcoming press conference to be held in September.

Regarding her appointment as the goodwill ambassador for the BIAF2020, Naeun said, “I was born in 1999, the same year as BIAF which is turning 22nd this year. I grew up watching and listening to the soundtrack of ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Aladdin’, and ‘Beauty and the Beast’, so I am very happy to be the goodwill ambassador for an animation festival. I want to let more people know the charms of animation.”

The BIAF2020 will be held from October 23 to October 27.