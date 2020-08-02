Sunmi laughs out loud with fans for cropping out J.Y. Park from collaboration teaser image

Sunmi has laughed out loud at a handful of fans for cropping out J.Y. Park.

On August 3 at midnight KST, the solo artist and her former boss from JYP Entertainment announced that they will soon release a duet single titled "When We Disco". Excited, fans expressed how both J.Y. Park and Sunmi are well-suited for a retro style collaboration.

Nonetheless, some fans of Sunmi comically cropped out J.Y. Park from the official teaser image, to which the female singer replied with a bunch of 'laughs'.

SOMEONE CROP JYP OUT PLS — ً mark lee day 📌 ⁷ (@1of1kj) August 2, 2020

i unironically tried pls appreciate my effort pic.twitter.com/oZVO2xR6FB — ❛ 𝐡𝐚𝐧 ❜ (@hyuymi) August 2, 2020

To this interaction, fans further reacted with much laughter, with some even swapping J.Y. Park's image with that of another idol.

dw here’s the actual picture guys!!! pic.twitter.com/HC6LNghJKp — gaby (@hoshilvs) August 2, 2020

In related news, Sunmi x J.Y. Park's new single will be released on August 12 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited for the collaboration?

