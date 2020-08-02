14

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi laughs out loud with fans for cropping out J.Y. Park from collaboration teaser image

AKP STAFF

Sunmi has laughed out loud at a handful of fans for cropping out J.Y. Park.

On August 3 at midnight KST, the solo artist and her former boss from JYP Entertainment announced that they will soon release a duet single titled "When We Disco". Excited, fans expressed how both J.Y. Park and Sunmi are well-suited for a retro style collaboration. 

Nonetheless, some fans of Sunmi comically cropped out J.Y. Park from the official teaser image, to which the female singer replied with a bunch of 'laughs'.

To this interaction, fans further reacted with much laughter, with some even swapping J.Y. Park's image with that of another idol.

In related news, Sunmi x J.Y. Park's new single will be released on August 12 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited for the collaboration?

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. Sunmi
3 3,914 Share 88% Upvoted

-1

krell-4,026 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

-1

guest_baby-1,763 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND