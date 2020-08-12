SuperM to perform new single '100' for the first time ever on ABC's 'Good Morning America'

SuperM will be appearing as the musical guests of ABC's 'Good Morning America' on August 20!

During this live broadcast of the popular morning news program, SuperM plan on performing their new single "100" for the first time. The members will also be participating in a video call interview with the 'GMA' hosts.

Meanwhile, fans can also catch a series of unique performances through 'SuperM - The Stage' via SMTOWN's official YouTube beginning on August 16. The group's first lead single "100" will be out worldwide on August 14 at 1 PM KST.