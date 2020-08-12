98

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 hours ago

SuperM to perform new single '100' for the first time ever on ABC's 'Good Morning America'

SuperM will be appearing as the musical guests of ABC's 'Good Morning America' on August 20!

During this live broadcast of the popular morning news program, SuperM plan on performing their new single "100" for the first time. The members will also be participating in a video call interview with the 'GMA' hosts. 

Meanwhile, fans can also catch a series of unique performances through 'SuperM - The Stage' via SMTOWN's official YouTube beginning on August 16. The group's first lead single "100" will be out worldwide on August 14 at 1 PM KST. 

Namieshi48 pts 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Wow 'Good Morning America', Yes my boys!, I wish them the best in this comeback! I am anticipating for that performance, I checked a little of the song and it will slay! ♥♥

Nct_and_Wayv2,657 pts 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

HECK YEA. FREAKING EXCITED FOR THEM

