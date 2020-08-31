Super Junior's Choi Siwon faces a sudden emergency situation during his night watch on 'Yacht Expeditions'

Recently, Super Junior's Choi Siwon faced a sudden emergency situation during his night watch on MBC Every1's 'Yacht Expeditions'.

MBC Every1's 'Yacht Expeditions' is a documentary-style entertainment variety show starring Jin Goo, Choi Siwon, Jang Kiha, and Song Ho Joon. The show displays the four celebrities as they embark on adventures on the Yacht as they sail through the Pacific Ocean with Captain Kim Seung Jin and team doctor Lee Soo Bin.

On the episode of 'Yacht Expeditions' that aired on August 31st, the team began their difficult journey toward Geoje Island. The crew began to realize they have begun the real voyage as they experienced strong waves for the first time and suffer from seasickness.

In this episode, the crew spent their second night on the yacht. The night time voyage is when the crew must be more alert for it is the time when most unexpected emergencies occur. Darkness surrounds the boat on all sides and the night is bound to feel darker than the land. Due to the darkness, nighttime navigation is more unpredictable.

Choi Siwon was up for the night watch on this episode when he was faced with such an unpredictable situation. In the dark sea, Choi Siwon was able to spot a small light. However, that light came close to the yacht at a fast speed. That light turned out to be a fishing boat out at sea.

Choi Siwon was taken aback and was surprised in this situation. He stated, "I was really nervous and tense. The boat was right in front of us in a blink of an eye. The night sea is much more unpredictable than I thought."

Viewers are excited for the next episode of 'Yacht Expeditions' as they anticipate how Choi Siwon was able to resolve this unexpected situation



