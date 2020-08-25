Super Junior D&E's Eunhyuk is sultry in black in his 'Hot Blood' version teaser images

Super Junior D&E's Eunhyuk has bared his sultry side in his newest set of 'Hot Blood' version concept images.

After demonstrating a sleek and mature style in his 'Cold Blood' version teasers released earlier today, Eunhyuk's depiction of the 'Hot Blood' concept features a simple, yet impactful look in black. Super Junior D&E will be returning this coming September 3 at 6 PM KST with their 4th mini album 'Bad Blood' and title track "B.A.D", composed and written by Donghae. The mini album contains a total of 5 brand new tracks of various genres, with both Donghae and Eunhyuk participating as composers and lyricists.



Watch out for D&E's full comeback, coming next week!