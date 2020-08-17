'Sunny' star Kang So Ra announces she will be getting married in handwritten letter to fans

Kang So Ra is getting married!

On August 17 KST, the 30-year-old actress, who became a household name after starring in the 2011 film 'Sunny,' announced the news to fans by releasing a handwritten letter in her official fan cafe. The letter reads as follows:

"Hello, this is Kang So Ra.



It seems like it has been a long time since I last greeted the 'Bling Bling' [Kang So Ra's fandom name] family.



First and foremost, I am taking courage as I want to directly let you know some news.

Before I knew it, 11 years has passed since I've debuted.



I feel thankful in ways I cannot express thanks to the words of all of you who congratulated me and made me even happier.

I could make it to where I am now because of the strength I received thanks to all of you who have given me love and support over the past 11 years.



I sincerely thank you for always being so steadfastly by my side.



I, Kang So Ra, whom 'Bling Bling' consider like a younger sibling, a friend, an 'unnie,' or a 'noona,' am getting married at the end of August.

You must be really surprised by the sudden news. I met a good person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, so I have come to tell you the good news in writing.



I will have a happy married life and, moving forward, I will continue to show you, whom believe in me and cheer me on, my variety of sides as an actress. I will work hard to repay you, and if you could continue to take good care of me, I would be grateful.



Everyone is having a hard time in many ways, but I sincerely hope you stay healthy.



Thank you for reading my long message.

From, Kang So Ra"



Meanwhile, Kang So Ra's agency Plum Entertainment put out their own statement regarding her wedding announcement, adding that the actress and her non-celebrity fiancé had originally intended to hold a wedding ceremony on August 29, but cancelled the event due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. Instead, they will be having a smaller private ceremony with only immediate family members in attendance.

Congratulations to Kang So Ra on this exciting news!