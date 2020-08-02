Rain is thinking of taking legal action against wife Kim Tae Hee's recent CF?





Rain hilariously addressed a recent CF featuring his wife Kim Tae Hee.

On the latest installment of 'Hangout With Yoo', Rain revealed that he "failed to notice" his wife's latest CF and the way it parodied his hit song "Gang". Kim Tae Hee, who modeled for the television CF of Cledor ice cream, appears in the video that uses all the motifs from Rain's MV.

The large chair, the entrance of a fancy car, and even the slogan for the ice cream all recall Rain's "Gang". Even the song in the CF has the lyrics, "luxurious cheese embracing red velvet cheesecake, sweet berry embracing berry mix, and soft cookie embracing cookies-n-cream"!

Playfully, Rain shared that he is "thinking of taking legal action". Immediately, Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk responded, "Why would you take legal action against your wife?"



Startled, Rain added, "No, no, I didn't mean that I will be taking legal action against her! If I don't say this correctly, then the news articles will report it differently. Please, don't say it like that. I beg you," then brought his knees to the floor.

Hilariously, the SSAK3 members laughed at Rain while the singer continued to lament how his wife did not tell him anything about the CF's concept.

In related news, the trio shared their thoughts on promoting their debut track "Beach Again" on the same episode.

Some comments under Kim Tae Hee's CF video include:

"Why does this family keep embracing things LOL"

"Kim Tae Hee should make an appearance on 'Hangout With Yoo' and share what she thinks of 'Gang'"

"It's funnier to imagine how she probably OK-ed the CF people to homage 'Gang' so easily lol"

"Kim Tae Hee is also biting her lips!!!"