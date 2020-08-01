41

25

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Roy Kim receives 'Loyalty Award' for performance during Marine Corps training

AKP STAFF

Roy Kim has received a 'Loyalty Award' for his performance during his Marine Corps training.

The singer officially enlisted this past June 15 KST, and he's serving active-duty in the Marine Corps after 7 weeks of basic training. On August 1, reports revealed Roy Kim was awarded the 'Loyalty Award' at the '1259th Completion Ceremony' for the military branch. The award recognizes those who show outstanding performance and practice the "spirit of the Marine Corps" during training.

In other news, Roy Kim was recently spotted looking much slimmer during his basic training. 

Congratulations to Roy Kim! 

  1. Roy Kim
6 3,312 Share 62% Upvoted

0

Gloria_DeI16 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

happy for him , everybody deserve a second chance! Fighting!!!!

Share

0

Linlex158 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

My grandson, Roy. Your grandmom shocked to death. I can't explain how happy. Fighting Roy.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND