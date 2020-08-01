Roy Kim receives 'Loyalty Award' for performance during Marine Corps training

Roy Kim has received a 'Loyalty Award' for his performance during his Marine Corps training.



The singer officially enlisted this past June 15 KST, and he's serving active-duty in the Marine Corps after 7 weeks of basic training. On August 1, reports revealed Roy Kim was awarded the 'Loyalty Award' at the '1259th Completion Ceremony' for the military branch. The award recognizes those who show outstanding performance and practice the "spirit of the Marine Corps" during training.



In other news, Roy Kim was recently spotted looking much slimmer during his basic training.



Congratulations to Roy Kim!