SM Entertainment responds to reports of f(x) member Krystal's departure from the label

On August 18, a representative of SM Entertainment has stepped up to respond to an earlier media outlet report. Previously, one exclusive media report claimed that f(x) member/actress Krystal would be leaving SM Entertainment after over 10 years with the agency.

According to SME, "Krystal's exclusive contract expires at the end of August. We are planning to discuss various possibilities including her contract's renewal soon."

Meanwhile, Krystal debuted as a member of f(x) in 2009, then went on to establish an acting career outside of her group promotions. She is expected to star in an upcoming OCN drama later this fall, titled 'Search'.

