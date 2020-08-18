69

SM Entertainment responds to reports of f(x) member Krystal's departure from the label

On August 18, a representative of SM Entertainment has stepped up to respond to an earlier media outlet report. Previously, one exclusive media report claimed that f(x) member/actress Krystal would be leaving SM Entertainment after over 10 years with the agency

According to SME, "Krystal's exclusive contract expires at the end of August. We are planning to discuss various possibilities including her contract's renewal soon." 

Meanwhile, Krystal debuted as a member of f(x) in 2009, then went on to establish an acting career outside of her group promotions. She is expected to star in an upcoming OCN drama later this fall, titled 'Search'. 

SME really hasn't done much for her. Might as well try someone else. Good luck Krystal.

Krystal not renewing with SM confirmed.


We all know that when the contract is about to expire, and the label says "we are planning to discuss soon", means they are not staying. No label/company waits till the last minute to start negotiations...
