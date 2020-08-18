Former FIESTAR member Jei personally delivers news of her marriage via her YouTube channel

Former FIESTAR member Jei (31) will be getting married soon!

On August 18, Jei shared a new video via her personal YouTube channel. She then announced, "I have met someone I want to spend the rest of my life with, and so I am getting married this October 9." The wedding will be a small, private ceremony with only close family present.

Jei also took to her Instagram to dedicate a handwritten letter to fans, thanking them for their support for the past 8 years.

In addition, Jei revealed that she has been preparing for her marriage since late last year, and the home she is living in is her newlywed home. She originally intended to hold the wedding ceremony in the spring, but the event was cancelled due to COVID19.

Meanwhile, Jei debuted as a member of FIESTAR back in 2012. The girl group then officially disbanded in 2018, as all of the members decided not to renew their contracts with their debut agency.

Congratulations to Jei on her upcoming wedding!

