Golden Child announce their first online live concert, 'NOW'

Golden Child have unveiled a sleek, stylish poster for their first ever online live concert, 'Golden Child Ontact Concert - NOW'!

The upcoming online concert will take place on September 13 at 3 PM KST and will be broadcast via 'seezn' and 'Olleh TV' in Korea, as well as via 'MyMusicTaste' overseas. Fans can look forward to a high-quality concert featuring Golden Child's signature, sharp and crisp performances, comfortably from their homes.

Will you be tuning in to Golden Child's very own online live concert?

bomin yes

Oh yea

