Golden Child announce their first online live concert, 'NOW'

Golden Child have unveiled a sleek, stylish poster for their first ever online live concert, 'Golden Child Ontact Concert - NOW'!
The upcoming online concert will take place on September 13 at 3 PM KST and will be broadcast via 'seezn' and 'Olleh TV' in Korea, as well as via 'MyMusicTaste' overseas. Fans can look forward to a high-quality concert featuring Golden Child's signature, sharp and crisp performances, comfortably from their homes.
Will you be tuning in to Golden Child's very own online live concert?
